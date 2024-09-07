These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that lawyers have joined notaries in refusing to attest lease agreements, saying authorities did not consult them before introducing the measure.

The newspaper also reports on a Health Ministry decision to scrap a contract for the Paola Health Hub and fine the contractor €2 million, saying he did not live up to his contractual obligations.

The Malta Independent leads with Ram Tumuluri’s submissions to the US Congress, noting that the former Vitals frontman claimed that Steward boss Ralph de la Torre told him he could bribe Maltese officials.

In-Nazzjon writes that the PN has confirmed a Times of Malta report into properties being used as third country national housing fronts. It also reports on a bomb threat made to Birkirkara’s newly installed PN mayor.

