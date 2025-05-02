Updated 3.50pm with updates, PN statement

A military aircraft left Israel on Thursday and hovered around Malta, hours before Gaza Freedom Flotilla claimed its vessel was attacked by drones just outside Maltese waters.

The movement of the C-130 Hercules was reported in detail by online flight tracker ADS-B exchange. Times of Malta has independently confirmed the movement of the Israeli aircraft and that it spent around three hours in Malta's airspace before returning to Israel.

It showed the Israeli aircraft hovering above Malta for a while, before making a series of manoeuvres over Hurd's Bank to the east of the island, at a relatively low altitude of around 5,000 feet. The plane returned to Israel about seven hours later, flight-tracking data shows.

"What happened is very serious. Israel appears to have flown an unauthorised military aircraft over Malta, an EU state and in breach of our neutrality. This is very serious," said one military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, the Gaza Freedom Flotilla issued an SOS distress signal over a fire aboard their vessel Conscience, which the activists claimed was caused by a drone attack. Nobody was injured.

The Freedom Flotilla's efforts aim to end the blockade and deliver aid to the besieged enclave of Gaza through non-violent action.

Among the activists in Malta waiting to board the Gaza-bound vessel were renowned activist Greta Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright.

There is still no confirmation of a link between the Israeli military plane and the attack on the flotilla. Times of Malta has sent questions to the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

But activists fear it was a repeat of the May 2010 incident, when Israeli forces had raided Freedom Flotilla vessels from speedboats and helicopters. Nine activists had been killed by Israeli forces in that attack.

The trail recorded by ADS-B Exchange.

The 'drone attack'

Earlier on Friday, the Freedom Flotilla said it had sent out an SOS distress signal just after midnight, when the vessel came under attack.

Pictures shared by the NGO later showed the vessel was pierced in two places.

The Maltese government has not officially reacted to the Israeli aircraft so far but one government source told Times of Malta: "We can assure you the government is taking this seriously. We are collecting all the information we can get hold of".

The government said earlier that a nearby tug boat put out the fire after confirming with Malta Vessel Traffic Services that it had firefighting equipment.

An Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel was also dispatched to provide further assistance, but the people aboard the Flotilla boat refused to move to the tug vessel.

They need to remain aboard the vessel, loaded with humanitarian aid, as it is their responsibility to ensure it remains afloat.

The ship remains outside territorial waters and is being monitored by the competent authorities, the government added.

Photos shared by the flotilla.

'Swift action prevented tragedy': Palestinian ambassador

Palestine's Ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania confirmed later on Friday that Maltese authorities had responded to the distress call.

Hanania said he was in direct communication with the local authorities to ensure the continued safety and well-being of those on the vessel.

He said Palestinians were grateful for the government's "swift response and professional action to this incident, which prevented a tragedy from happening".

Hanania urged the global community to help bring to an end "the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, and to allow the humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians".

The damage on board the vessel.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party urged the government to provide clear reassurances to the public regarding the situation and its implications for national security.

"The PN is refraining from speculation on whether the incident constitutes a military act, emphasising that national security must remain the top priority," it said.

The opposition stressed the need for transparency and vigilance, urging authorities to keep the public informed and reassured. It also called for improved intelligence gathering, enhanced surveillance, and stronger control in the Hurd's Bank area.

Finally, the Nationalist Party expressed its gratitude to the Armed Forces of Malta and all personnel who intervened promptly during last night’s developments.

Both Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas leads, issued statements condemning the incident off Malta.

Hamas said it showed Israel's "blatant disregard for the will of humanity and justice".