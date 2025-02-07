Israel's defence minister ordered the army on Thursday to prepare for "voluntary" departures from Gaza, as US President Donald Trump ruled out sending American troops to the territory.

Trump had earlier proposed moving Palestinians out of Gaza, sparking uproar from leaders in the Middle East and beyond.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, which has been ravaged by more than a year of war.

"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents," Katz said, adding they could go "to any country willing to accept them".

Trump announced his proposal for Gaza to audible gasps on Tuesday at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the inauguration.

The United Nations warned any forced displacement of Palestinians would be "tantamount to ethnic cleansing".

Trump insisted "everybody loves" the plan, saying it would involve the United States taking over Gaza.

Arab nations, however, firmly rejected it, and the US president offered few details on how more than two million Palestinians would be removed.

His administration later appeared to backtrack, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying any transfer of Gazans would be temporary.

But Trump doubled down on Thursday.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," he said on his Truth Social platform.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Rubio will pay his first visit to the Middle East as secretary of state later this month, visiting Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from February 13, a senior US State Department official said Thursday.

The top US diplomat has said those denouncing Trump's proposal should "step forward and provide a solution".

Netanyahu on Thursday also voiced support for Trump's plan, calling it "the first original idea to be raised in years".

Hamas's spokesman condemned Trump's statements as "absolutely unacceptable".

"Trump's remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory," Hazem Qassem said.

"Gaza is for its people and they will not leave.

A ceasefire deal reached last month is intended to halt the war in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, led by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

'Steadfast in our homeland'

Katz said Trump's plan "could create broad opportunities for Gaza residents who wish to leave... and also facilitate the advancement of reconstruction programs for a demilitarised, threat-free Gaza".

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - who vowed Wednesday to "definitively bury" the idea of a Palestinian state - said he welcomed Katz's move.

Palestinians residing in the coastal territory have vowed to remain. For them, any attempt to push them out of Gaza recalls the "Nakba", or "catastrophe" -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

"They can do whatever they want, but we will remain steadfast in our homeland," said 41-year-old Gazan Ahmed Halasa.

Some Israelis in Jerusalem welcomed Trump's proposal, though others doubted it could be carried out.

"I really like what he said, but in my wildest dreams... it's hard for me to believe it will happen, but who knows," said 65-year-old Refael.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump wanted Palestinians to only be "temporarily relocated" out of Gaza.

"It's not a liveable place for any human being," she said.

But Trump, who also said he might visit Gaza, suggested it would not be rebuilt for Palestinians.

'Weakens' ceasefire

Even before Tuesday's announcements, Trump had suggested residents of Gaza should move to Egypt and Jordan, both of which have flatly rejected any resettlement of Palestinians on their territory.

Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday said Israeli support for Trump's plan "weakens and destroys the negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and incites a return to fighting".

Egypt, Qatar and the United States mediated the fragile January 19 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Talks resumed this week for the second phase of the truce, expected to herald a more permanent end to the fighting.

Israel's military offensive has left much of Gaza in ruins, including schools, hospitals and most civil infrastructure.

In a bid to address the dire humanitarian situation, aid has been rushed into the territory, with more than 10,000 aid trucks entering since the ceasefire took effect, according to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.

In neighbouring Lebanon, Israel said late Thursday it had struck two sites that allegedly contained weapons belonging to the Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, despite a separate truce deal in that country.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said Israel had carried out air strikes on the south and east of the country.