Israeli President Isaac Herzog apologised Tuesday for the air strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

Herzog said he spoke to Jose Andres, the US-based celebrity chef who heads the aid group World Central Kitchen, to express his "deep sorrow and sincere apologies over the tragic loss of life".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier stopped short of apologising for the deaths, which he described as a "tragic case" that would be investigated "right to the end".

"It happens in war... we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again," he added.

AFPTV footage showed the roof of a white vehicle emblazoned with the group's logo punctured with a blackened hole, alongside the mangled wreckage of other vehicles.

World Central Kitchen had earlier said a "targeted attack" by Israeli forces on Monday had killed its staff, which included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian citizens.

The charity, which has been delivering food aid to Gaza's starving population, said its convoy was clearly marked and it had coordinated with the Israeli military to avoid any danger.

Since Hamas's October 7 attack, Gaza has been under a near-complete siege, with the United Nations accusing Israel of preventing deliveries of humanitarian assistance to the 2.4 million Palestinians in the devastated territory.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned that northern Gaza is on the verge of famine, calling the situation a man-made crisis.

But Herzog said Israel was committed to "delivering and upgrading humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza".

The Israeli military also said Tuesday they were looking at ways to coordinate safe aid deliveries.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted with the October 7 attack, which resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign, aimed at destroying Hamas, has killed at least 32,916 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.