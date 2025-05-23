The first of the six spans of the new Msida flyover went up on Friday morning marking a major milestone in the multi-million euro project.

In a Facebook post, E and L Enterprises Ltd and Forward Structures highlighted the flyover span had been "entirely designed in-house and produced locally".

"It's up! A showcase of local capabilities," Karl Farrugia, director of Forward Structures said.

The three-year project in Msida creek got underway in November last year and is aimed at easing traffic on one of Malta's busiest roads and addressing the flooding issues that regularly blight the area every time it rains.

In March, Transport Minister Chris Bonett had said that four months in, the project was already 20 per cent completed.