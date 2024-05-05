Two Italian coastguard vessels are to enter the Grand Harbour in preparation of a maritime exercise that will be held in Maltese waters between Monday and Wednesday.

The Bruno Gregoretti and the Aurelio Visalli will take part in the bilaterally organised ‘Barracuda 2024’ exercise that will also involve Transport Malta, Virtu Ferries, the European Maritime Safety Agency, and the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre, amongst others.

The exercise – and the involvement of the two Italian vessels – was announced by the Armed Forces of Malta in a statement on Sunday morning.

The Aurelio Visalli. Photo: AFP

The AFM said that the exercise will also involve rotary wing aircraft and other units. It will be led by the AFM and take place in and around Malta in three distinct phases.

Its aim is to improve preparedness for crisis situations such as mass rescue operations and pollution response scenarios.