Ivan Falzon is to step down as CEO of Infrastructure Malta, sources at Infrastructure Malta and the Transport Ministry have confirmed.

No official reason has been given and the sources said the decision was by mutual agreement.

Sources close to the Transport Ministry said Transport Minister Chris Bonett and Falzon agreed to an "amicable separation" at a meeting some four weeks ago, with the government wanting to take Infrastructure Malta "in a different direction", particularly after the European Parliament elections.

Infrastructure Malta has been facing controversy over uncoordinated road works and Falzon himself stirred controversy last week when he told an interviewer on RTK103 that a proposed Chamber of Architects alternative to the Msida Creek flyover project was a “Photoshop exercise” which would prolong commutes.

When contacted on Tuesday, Falzon did not wish to comment.

Infrastructure Malta completed the Mrieħel underpass, the airport flyover project, the widening of Pembroke's main road and the reconstruction of the Għadira and Ċirkewwa roads during Falzon's term.

He was about to begin work on the massive Msida Creek project and had promised that another road project for Paceville would follow.

Falzon was appointed CEO in July 2022 by then-infrastructure minister Aaron Farrugia. He previously served as CEO of the Water Services Corporation and Mater Dei Hospital.

There is no word yet about whether another government appointment is in store.