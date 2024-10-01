Ivan Grech Mintoff managed to run an entire MEP election campaign for the price of a box of eggs, according to his expense declarations.

In a sworn statement to the electoral commission, Grech Mintoff said his only spending on the campaign was €1.60 for a carton of eggs.

The former leader of conservative group ABBA smashed an egg on stage before storming out of a university debate during the campaign for the June election. Grech Mintoff said he was protesting the unequal speaking time given to candidates during debates.

Ivan Grech Mintoff Throws Eggs During University Mep Debate. Credit: KSU/Miguela Xuereb

The then ABBA leader was spared further campaign expenses when he was barred from taking eggs into a television studio for a political debate. “I need these eggs to protest,” Grech Mintoff told Joanna Spiteri, the CEO of the Broadcasting Authority, who stopped him at the door.

In the lead-up to the election campaign, Grech Mintoff hit the headlines after he threw eggs near the prime minister during a Labour Party event.

A video of eggs being thrown at Prime Minister Robert Abela did the rounds on social media.

All election candidates are obliged to give a rundown of their campaign expenses and income.

Grech Mintoff began the election campaign as leader of the right-wing religious political party but announced his resignation during an MEP election debate.

His running mate, Tania Gauci, ran an even leaner campaign, declaring zero expenses.

Gauci won 307 first count votes to Grech Mintoff’s 220.

Two independent candidates, Radu Gheorghe and George Grixti, also claimed not to have spent a penny on their campaigns.

Gheorghe, who had previously contested the general elections for ABBA, won 50 first count votes, while Grixti, a former police officer, received just 20.