Lydia Abela is to nominate Jake Vella for a posthumous Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award, citing the positive impact he had on Maltese society.

Vella died aged 15 earlier this month as a result of complications caused by a rare disease he suffered, ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation).

Despite his medical condition, he took part in triathlons and actively encouraged people to exercise and stay healthy, inspiring thousands. Vella was also an animal rights activist.

The Xirka Gieħ ir-Repubblika is Malta's highest honour, awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional merit in the service of Malta or of humanity.

Abela, who is the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, announced her intention to nominate Vella for the prize during a visit she paid to his parents in Birżebbuġa, having first discussed the idea with them.

She described Vella as a hero.

“He was an extraordinary altruist who always sought to spread joy, despite his personal struggles. He transmitted love and brought people together,” she said.

Lydia Abela (centre) meets Jake Vella's parents. Photo: DOI

Abela said Vella was an example of the value of never giving up.

She said she was sure that many people would back her decision to nominate him for the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award.

Vella’s parents thanked her for the nomination and said they were appreciative of the way in which hundreds of people had been inspired by the positive example set by their son.