Hundreds of mourners gathered at Birzebbuġa parish church on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Jake Vella, the 15-year-old athlete who touched the hearts of a nation.

Jake battled a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation), and was known for his gratitude and kindness throughout his life.

He died last week.

His Saturday morning funeral began with a cortege of cyclists following his hearse from Mater Dei Hospital to Birzebbuġa in a commemorative ride, a tribute to the young athlete who defied his condition by competing in triathlons.

Once there, friends and family carried his white coffin – inscribed with his last words "Thank you Ma, thank you Dad" – into the church, where dignitaries including Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, and other public figures were in attendance.

Vella used the publicity he attracted to raise awareness for various causes, including charities that helped abandoned animals. His love for animals was evident in the final gesture at his funeral, where attendees were given small bags filled with treats for stray animals.

Treats for stray dogs provided as a parting gift at the funeral. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In his memory, mourners wore white and bright colours.

The poignant moment when Jake’s coffin was carried out of the church to the song You Raise Me Up left few dry eyes as mourners stood to applaud Vella, celebrating his life of courage and perseverance.

Cyclists on a commemorative ride for Vella on their way to Birzebbuġa Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who presided over the funeral service, described Jake as an extraordinary example of love and resilience.

“We thank God for giving us such a kind-hearted Maltese youth who gives us courage, a sense of hope, and who makes us very proud,” the archbishop said. " For all of this, we thank you, Jake."

Carmen Mangion, Jake's nurse, encouraged attendees to be like Jake, "who despite his own suffering worked tirelessly to help those in need."

A visibly emotional Lydia Abela said, "Jesus watch over Josie and Maruska who were by Jake's side till his very last breath. Let them continue to hear Jake's last words and also look over other parents who lost their children."

President Emeritus Coleiro Preca used her speech to remind mourners about Jake's repeated pleas for peace.