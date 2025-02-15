Following two successful exhibitions showcasing his abstract works over the past few years, James Vella Clark returns to his artistic roots with a new collection of expressionist landscapes at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

Painting from the Heart marks the artist’s first solo exhibition at the venue and showcases the evolution of his expressionist approach, blending abstraction with a return to his earlier cubist elements.

Green Landscape I

Each piece in this collection, created over the past three years, reflects the artist’s emotional connection to his surroundings, blending vivid colours with bold textures that capture the interplay of light and shadow.

As with his past works, the new paintings continue to explore themes of memory, identity and place, inviting viewers to engage with the landscapes on both a visual and emotional level.

Scirocco Sunset

Painting From the Heart also serves as a significant milestone in Vella Clark’s 25-year artistic journey and coincides with his 50th birthday.

As he prepares for his first major retrospective later this year, this personal show serves as both a prelude and a reaffirmation of his commitment to his stylistic expression.

The exhibition opens on February 16, and runs until February 28. It will be open on Sundays from 11am to 12.30pm and on Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm. Viewing can also be arranged by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mail on info@gallery23malta.com.