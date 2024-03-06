Janice Mangion has released a new single in Maltese, Ġawhra f’qalbi, which is about cherishing the beloved people in one’s life.

The song is composed and penned by Mark Scicluna in collaboration with Mangion.

The singer is especially known for her Maltese songs, particularly Kewkba, which had placed second at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest a few years ago. Since then, she has presented Għadu Mhux il-Waqt at the L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival and Teżor at the first edition of the Mużika Mużika contest, besides Warda, Xewqti and her first ever self-penned song in Maltese, Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi.

Ġawhra f’Qalbi is available to stream or purchase on major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes, thanks to the international distribution company CAP-Sounds.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.