Janice Mangion has released a new single in Maltese, Ġawhra f’qalbi, which is about cherishing the beloved people in one’s life.

The song is composed and penned by Mark Scicluna in collaboration with Mangion.

The singer is especially known for her Maltese songs, particularly Kewkba, which had placed second at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest a few years ago. Since then, she has presented Għadu Mhux il-Waqt at the L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival and Teżor at the first edition of the Mużika Mużika contest, besides Warda, Xewqti and her first ever self-penned song in Maltese, Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi.

Ġawhra f’Qalbi is available to stream or purchase on major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes, thanks to the international distribution company CAP-Sounds.