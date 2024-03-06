Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane hopes Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Lazio, which secured progress to the Champions League last eight, will be a “turning point” in the club’s season.

Bayern came into Tuesday’s match having won just one in five games, a run which included losing the first leg 1-0 in Rome and also caused them to fall 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The run cost manager Thomas Tuchel his job, with the club and coach issuing a statement saying he would end his contract early in the summer.

Kane, who has scored at a remarkable rate despite Bayern’s struggles, notched a brace in the win and now has 33 goals in 32 games in all competitions since arriving in the summer.

