Jason Azzopardi has appealed a court’s decision to turn down requests for a probe into Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, claiming that a different magistrate to those handling the cases authored the rejection.

In his appeal, Azzopardi argued that a court decree rejecting his request for a probe into Camilleri about an Olympic-sized pool was rejected by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech and not Magistrate Brigitte Sultana, who was supposed to be handling the request.

In support of his claim, Azzopardi wrote that the “properties” of the court decree document showed that Frendo Dimech was its author. An IT professional, who was consulted, confirmed the assertion.

The properties of the court decree reads that Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is the author.

He argued that all three rejections should be considered null and void as Frendo Dimech's was used as a "template" for the others

The outspoken lawyer also called for an “investigation on various levels”.

Azzopardi had requested investigations into allegations involving Camilleri, his wife and ministry officials concerning road works in Nadur, berthing rights in Mġarr and works on a sports centre swimming pool in Victoria.

All three were dismissed by Magistrate Brigitte Sultana on Monday, who concluded the requests did not satisfy the prerequisites laid down by law for such inquiries to be requested.

Prime Minister Robert Abela took to Facebook, labelling Azzopardi’s actions as being part of the “Nationalist Party’s extremist faction”.

Abela condemned Azzopardi’s request for an "investigation on various levels" as being “a heinous attack on the institution of justice” as only two magistrates are heard.