The Malta Society of Arts in Valletta will be hosting a jazz performance on Wednesday, March 20 at 7pm with music from the 20th century up to the 21st century, featuring popular artists of the time.

This concertino will range from contemporary music to classic and modern jazz.

The concert is headlined by Frank Bonnici, an artist, classic and jazz pianist specialising in film composition of Maltese origins living and performing in Prague and Germany. The event will also feature a percussionist and a double bass player.

Bonnici will perform his own composition called A Night in Branik, which can currently be heard across cinemas in Prague as part of the film Piano Crossroads.

“A Night in Branik is a composition I worked on for a movie with director Jacob Zahradnik for Piano Crossroads filmed in Prague. This film takes us back after COVID-19, when Prague was a disaster like everywhere else, with everywhere closed, no theatres, no clubs and nowhere to go,” Bonnici said.

“I would like to encourage the Maltese to come to our mini concert that will be performed at the Sala dei Cavalieri at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta,” he added.

Bonnici’s latest performance comes after his successful last concert at the Malta Society of Arts and says he is looking forward to give audiences another occasion to listen to live film jazz music.

Tickets for the concert are available from ticketline.com.mt.