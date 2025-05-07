JD Patrick has quit Bajd u Bejken, after an audience at a show by the comedy podcast was shown an image of a transgender person edited with male genitalia.

The co-host earlier apologised for the "hurt" caused to Terry Muscat, known as Terry ta’ Bormla, over the joke, but denied allegations that the podcast is transphobic.

During the live show last week, audience members were shown three nominees for the award of 'Best Anus' - model Rachel Thake, Muscat, and PN MP Karol Aquilina. Images then appear beneath the photos of the respective nominees, with the image beneath Muscat being a rear shot of a person with a penis.

Muscat posted a video on Facebook claiming that the photo "destroyed" her and that she was filing a police report over the matter.

Patrick confirmed to Times of Malta on Wednesday that the police had contacted the podcasters about the incident.

He later said he was in contact with journalist Peppi Azzopardi, who was helping coordinate a meeting with Muscat. "I would like to listen to her pain and also explain myself," he said.

But replying to the video, Muscat said that although she appreciated the apology, it “was not enough”.

She noted how Patrick stressed that the podcasters had no intention of hurting her or any other transgender person

"But in my case, not only did they hurt me, they destroyed me," Muscat said, adding that she found it hard to believe that they did not have the intention of hurting her.

By Wednesday evening, Patrick said he was stepping away from the podcast.

"Due to the recent backlash, I’ve made the decision to step away from the Bajd u Bejken podcast. I want to sincerely thank the entire team for the unforgettable experiences we've shared and to express my deep appreciation to our Patreons and fans for their ongoing support, love, and loyalty throughout this journey.

"Bajd u Bejken has always been rooted in comedy. While the intent was never to offend, I understand that not everyone will interpret humour in the same way," he said

"I genuinely regret if anything said during the show caused hurt or discomfort to anyone, and for that, I offer my heartfelt apologies. Thank you all once again for being a part of this incredible chapter."

Activists, public figures and politicians shared solidarity with Muscat over the past few days after she expressed the pain the image caused her.

Others acknowledged Muscat's pain, but noted that the right to offend remained part of freedom of expression.