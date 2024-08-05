A new helpline 138 has been set up to facilitate reporting of any potential safety issues on construction sites.

It has been dedicated to the memory of Jean Paul Sofia, 20, who died when a building under construction collapsed in Coradino in December 2022. His birthday was on August 13, hence the number 138.

His mother Isabelle Bonnici was present for the launch of the service on Monday.

"I hope people use the helpline and call if they see anything that concerns them or that they deem dangerous. I hope that it helps. I find myself emotional today because I know that my son will not be forgotten and that his memory can potentially help someone else,” she said.

Jean Paul Sofia

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who is also responsible for the construction sector, expressed gratitude to Bonnici for her involvement in the helpline launch and for allowing her son’s name to be associated with it.

The helpline is available 24/7. It is a collaboration between Servizz.gov, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

People are being encouraged to use the helpline to report potential danger, emergencies and incidents as well as those seeking information on laws, working conditions, and machine safety.

Graph showing how the helpline works Photo: Ministry of Justice and Reform in the Construction Centre

"The public should have easy and effective access to quickly report to all regulatory entities, 24 hours a day, including Saturdays and Sundays," Attard said.

He said this was one of five initiatives announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela following the publication of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry report.

Jonathan Attard at the launch on Monday Video: Jonathan Borg

He said the government was committed to strong enforcement of laws and regulations in the construction sector. It would take some time to achieve the people's trust, he said, but seeing a government that was actively trying to improve the sector was a step in the right direction.

Two other initiatives will be launched shortly to complement the helpline service - free assistance from lawyers and architects to people affected by construction works, and the licensing of builders.

Attard noted that also as a result of the Sofia inquiry a new Health and Safety at Work Bill was unanimously agreed in parliament last month. The new law is aimed at significantly reducing workplace accidents by introducing higher penalties, mandating Health and Safety Regulation Officers, and enhancing OHSA governance.