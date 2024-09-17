Last February, Jobhound teamed up with Times of Malta to launch a new job search platform that combines advanced recruitment tools with the promotional reach of Malta’s leading news portal. Since then, the platform has attracted over 23,000 job seekers and 250 businesses that have posted their job openings.

The job portal is being constantly improved, based on feedback from both employers and job seekers. This has already led to the introduction of several useful features designed to make the hiring process more effective.

Building on this progress, Jobhound has just introduced two new features aimed at helping employers find the right talent more easily and make better hiring decisions: Talent Pool and Job Analytics. These tools are now available to all employers on the Jobhound platform, making it easier to hire the right candidates efficiently.

Talent Pool: Finding the right candidates, faster

Sourcing the right talent can be time-consuming, but the Talent Pool feature streamlines this by connecting employers with the most suitable candidates quickly and efficiently.

What is a Talent Pool?

The Talent Pool is a curated selection of candidates who have opted to make their profiles visible to potential employers. By leveraging advanced matching algorithms, Jobhound ensures that the candidates you see have the skills and experience required for your open positions.

Why does it matter?

Finding qualified candidates can often be one of the toughest challenges in recruitment. The Talent Pool feature makes this easier by giving employers instant access to profiles of candidates who are actively or recently searching for similar positions and have made their CVs visible to employers.

This advanced matching algorithm helps narrow down the search by aligning the candidate's interests with your job posting, saving you valuable time.

Additionally, with integrated chat and quick invite options, you can easily reach out to candidates in just one click - whether to encourage them to apply or schedule an interview.

How it works

Employers can access both compact and detailed views of candidate profiles, helping them assess potential hires at a glance. With just a click, you can connect with candidates directly through the platform, inviting them to apply for your roles or starting a conversation about potential opportunities. This feature gives employers the ability to approach candidates in a proactive, targeted manner, rather than waiting for applications to come in.

Job Analytics: Data-driven hiring decisions

Employers no longer need to rely on guesswork to assess the performance of their job posts. With Jobhound's Job Analytics, they can track the effectiveness of listings in real-time, gaining valuable insights into traffic sources. This clarity allows for smarter, data-driven decisions, ensuring recruitment budgets are allocated effectively and efficiently.

What can you track?

Employers can now monitor a range of metrics for each job post, including:

Views and applications: Track how many people are viewing and applying to your job post per day, helping you analyze the effectiveness of boosts, ad campaigns, and marketing efforts over time.

Track how many people are viewing and applying to your job post per day, helping you analyze the effectiveness of boosts, ad campaigns, and marketing efforts over time. Demographics : Break down applicants by age, gender, and other key demographics to ensure you're reaching the right audience.

: Break down applicants by age, gender, and other key demographics to ensure you're reaching the right audience. Geolocation data : See where your applicants are coming from, both locally and internationally, to optimize your job posts for different markets.

: See where your applicants are coming from, both locally and internationally, to optimize your job posts for different markets. Traffic sources: Track where your applicants are finding your jobs - whether it's through Jobhound, Times of Malta, social media, or external job boards - allowing you to fine-tune your advertising strategy.

Job Analytics

Why is Job Analytics important?

Data-driven recruitment is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. With real-time performance data, employers can clearly see what’s working and what requires adjustment in their job postings. For example, if a post is receiving a high number of views but few applications, or if many candidates start the application process but do not complete it (Apply Starters), employers can tweak the job description or optimize the listing to attract more qualified candidates.

For those integrating their ATS, Job Analytics also provides insights into how many candidates are being redirected to their application site. This allows companies to measure the effectiveness of job board listings, understand when candidates are engaging, and adjust recruitment strategies accordingly. Job Analytics helps employers make more informed decisions, optimize their budgets, and improve the overall quality of applicants.

Easy report generation

Need to present your findings to your HR team or executives? The Job Analytics feature allows you to generate easy-to-read reports in PDF or CSV format, making it simple to share insights with stakeholders and adjust recruitment strategies accordingly.

How to get started

Register on Jobhound in just a few minutes and start working with Talent pool and Job Analytics today. Sign up here or contact the Jobhound sales team at sales@jobhound.mt for personalized assistance.