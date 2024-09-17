Malta is famously home to a large number of Nordic people. The largest single group is Swedes, but a significant number of Finns have also moved to this lovely Mediterranean island. Malta especially attracts young Finns.

Estimates suggest that well over a thousand Finns live in Malta. The majority of Finns work for international casino companies, which are, in general, the largest employers among the Nordic population.

Malta’s English-speaking environment and European culture make it an appealing destination for Finns. Additionally, Finns are drawn to the relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle and year-round sunshine.

Plenty of job opportunities for Finns

As known, several large casino companies are based in Malta, and they require Finnish-speaking employees to serve the Nordic markets. Finns have a wide range of job opportunities, especially in customer service, marketing, translation, and technical roles.

Customer service positions are often the first step for Finns working in the casino industry. These roles do not necessarily require previous experience or specific skills, making them an excellent starting point for a career.

Finnish marketing professionals are also in demand in Malta, as casino companies aim to effectively reach the Finnish and broader Nordic markets. Roles can range from digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and campaign planning to social media management.

Therefore Maltese casino companies offer competitive salaries and attract Finns with benefits such as favorable taxation and good employment perks. While the salaries may not be particularly high by Finnish standards, in Malta, they are more than sufficient to support a comfortable lifestyle.

The casino industry in Finland is very limited

In Finland all gambling is currently operated under the state-owned Veikkaus. This means that apart from Veikkaus, no other gambling companies operate in the country, making the industry quite small. If one wants to work in the casino industry, it is practically necessary to move abroad.

There is, of course, a relatively small group of Finns who are deeply passionate about the casino industry, but they do exist. Many well-known MGA casino brands registered in Malta were founded by Finns, and Finnish experts often sit on the boards of these companies.

Another group to consider are those who gamble professionally. In Finland, it is quite difficult to make a living through gambling, which is why many professionals in the field choose to move abroad. Malta is one of the most popular destinations for Finnish professional poker players and streamers.

However, this situation is expected to change in the coming years, as Finland is in the process of dismantling Veikkaus' monopoly and opening the market to competition.

Malta has a large Finnish community

The Finnish community has grown significantly over the years, and today there is an active Finnish expat network in Malta. This community offers support and opportunities for networking and socializing for those who have recently moved to Malta.

Many Finns have other Finns as colleagues and friends, which helps ease the transition into a new environment. In many casino companies, Finns often speak Finnish with each other, even though the primary language of the companies is, of course, English.

The Finnish community also ensures that Finnish traditions and holidays are kept alive. For example, Finnish Midsummer celebrations, Independence Day festivities, and other cultural events are organized in Malta, bringing Finns together.

Malta's Finnish community is also an important support network. Moving to a new country can be challenging, but through the Finnish community, one can get advice on finding accommodation, tax matters, or navigating local bureaucracy. Support is often shared through social media groups.

Quality of life in Malta is appealing

In Finland, the standard of living is high, and all services are easily accessible, but the darkness and harsh weather conditions are too much for many Finns. The weather, in particular, is one of the main reasons why Finns consider moving abroad.

Life in Malta is, in many ways, more relaxed than in Finland. More value is placed on leisure time, and there is a greater emphasis on enjoying life. Compared to Finland, the Maltese mentality is pleasantly laid-back.

The single biggest factor, however, is Malta’s year-round good weather. In Finland, summer lasts only two to three months, whereas in Malta, there are over 300 sunny days a year. The difference is significant.

Finns are so accustomed to cold weather conditions that even Malta’s chilly winter feels like summer. For many Finns, the autumn and winter months are the most enjoyable time of year, as Malta’s summer climate can feel too hot for some.

Quality of life in Malta is good in other aspects as well. Although prices have risen in recent years, many Finns still find that they get more out of life in Malta than back in Finland. It’s possible to live closer to the city centre, and dining out at restaurants is more affordable.

Not all Finns adapt to life in Malta

While Malta offers many Finns an attractive environment for work and living, not everyone adjusts to life on the island. Many aspects of life in Malta differ from the Finnish way of living.

As mentioned above, one of the biggest challenges is Malta’s hot summer climate. Although many Finns move to Malta to enjoy the sun and mild winters, some find the scorching summer temperatures too overwhelming. When the temperature rises to over 35°C during the summer months, the heat can be too much to Finns, and many retreat to air-conditioned spaces.

Also Malta’s traffic culture can be a shock to many, who are used to orderly and less congested roads. Traffic in Malta can be chaotic, and especially in the capital area getting around can be difficult. On this small, densely populated island, traffic jams can be a daily problem that not everyone adapts to easily.

Additionally, Malta’s size and location present challenges for many Finns. The small island can quickly feel cramped, and some Finns may miss for Finland’s vast natural landscapes and quietness — where access to nature is practically always within walking distance.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/