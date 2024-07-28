The government has directed Jobsplus to review its plans on the employment of third-country nationals (TCNs) in Malta.

Speaking on One Radio on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government will take all the decisions that are required in the interests of the country.

“In a few weeks, following extensive consultation, we will have updated plans. These decisions will be ambitious rather than cosmetic because I believe that Malta should have only the required number of foreign workers,” Abela said.

He highlighted the need for more health and care workers, while noting that the cab and food courier markets are saturated, necessitating strategic decisions.

“It is clear that the country has enough foreign workers employed in these two sectors, and a decision to refuse new applications for work permits has already been made,” he added.

The prime minister warned employment agencies that any attempts to circumvent the system would result in rejections.

“We will not allow the many to suffer for the benefit of the few. While the few may make the most noise and apply more pressure, we know well what the needs of the many are and will act accordingly,” he stated.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that hundreds of third-country nationals were having their work permit applications refused.

On Friday the government confirmed that new applications for cab drivers and food courier work permits by third-country nationals were being turned down due to market saturation.

The prime minister assured that these decisions will not affect workers who are already legally employed.

“Through our actions, employers will be incentivised to treat their workers with dignity. The high turnover of workers is not in their interest because from now on they will not be able to replace their workers at will,” Abela explained.

On the issue of enforcement regarding tables and chairs, the prime minister emphasised that coordination measures have been implemented between the competent authorities.

An exercise is being conducted to establish which permits are in place, and where those permits are not observed, actions will be taken.

“One must understand that every village has its character, and we need to preserve it. In each village, there are also different players, so we need to consult while presenting updated plans,” he said.

In mid-July, the Lands Authority, the Planning Authority, the Malta Tourism Authority, and the Police took action to remove tables and chairs from St George’s Square in Victoria following months of protests by the archpriest of St George Parish.

Similar enforcement action was carried out this week in Valletta.

Abela made no mention in the interview on the ongoing controversy over whether Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna should resign or be removed over his arraignment in connection with the Vitals hospitals case,