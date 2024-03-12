Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted a highly successful time trial event in Mrieħel earlier this month.

The event featured a 20km course spanning eight laps, drawing enthusiastic participation from all local cycling clubs.

Birkirkara St Joseph’s John Camilleri gave a thrilling performance to beat competition from veteran riders such as Team Greens’ Clive Ebejer and Etienne Bonello, Agones’ Mark Bonnici and upcoming riders such Agones’ Luke Borg and Mosta’s Clyve Chetcuti.

The overall winners’ podium was made up of John Camilleri, Luke Borg and Clive Ebejer.

Marie Claire Aquilina took the win in the Ladies’ category. She was followed by Katinka Zahra Lehtonen and Katya Vella, all three representing Team Greens.

