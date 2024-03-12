Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin, which is celebrating 50 years since its foundation, will be staging a Passion play titled Nirien, between March 25 and 29. Penned by Etienne Micallef and directed by his father, Frank, the play places Marjam (Mary of Magdala) at the centre of the story.

For many years, Marjam has been guarding a secret, which only her best friend Veronica knows. Veronica encourages her to talk to the rabbi, Jesus. But will Marjam accept to meet Jesus? Barabba is also hiding a horrific crime that had occurred years earlier. Who had he murdered? And what is the connection with Marjam?

On the other hand, the high priests want Pilate to kill Jesus but his wife, Claudia, is against this. Meanwhile, his daughter, Maxima, is suffering from a chronic medical condition.

These are only some of the plots of Nirien, which will take place at Sala San Duminku in Merchants Street, Valletta, on March 25, at 7.30pm; March 27, at 7.30pm; and on Good Friday, March 29, at 9.30am. For bookings call 9945 1909.