Former Malta Tennis Federation secretary John Sciberras was elected as the new president of the Malta Table Tennis Association during an Extraordinary General Meeting held at the MOC Headquarters in Tal-Qroqq earlier this week.

Sciberras, an experienced sports administrator in local circles, was uncontested and will be joined byKevin Cutajar as vice president, Paul Cordina as general secretary, Edmar Diacono as treasurer and Jesmond Xuereb was elected as competitions officer.

Towards the end of the EGM, the newly-elected president thanked all members for their trust and augured that all stakeholders within the local table tennis community would work hand in hand for the good of the sport.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...