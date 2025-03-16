Josie Muscat, founder of Saint James Hospital Group, has been named the winner of the eighth edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

With over five decades of experience in the healthcare sector, Muscat has transformed Saint James Hospital Group into Malta’s leading private healthcare provider, renowned for excellence, innovation and cutting-edge medical technology.

The group operates two major hospitals and several clinics across Malta and has expanded internationally with an eye clinic in Hungary.

Under Muscat’s leadership, Saint James introduced key medical advancements to Malta, including IVF treatment, keyhole surgery, MRI, PET CT and CT angio equipment.

Muscat will now represent Malta at EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in Monaco in June, where he will compete against business leaders from more than 60 countries.

The ‘EY Rising Star’ award was presented to Stefan Farrugia, CEO of Eunoia. Eunoia is a leading data and AI services company in the region, recognised for its expertise in modern cloud data platforms and commitment to helping organisations leverage AI-driven insights and scalable solutions.

For over three decades, EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards have celebrated entrepreneurial excellence across the globe. Now present in more than 60 countries, the programme boasts a network of over 50,000 entrepreneurs, serving as the global benchmark for innovation, leadership and business success.

The Maltese award is adjudicated by an independent panel of key figures from the business community and plays a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and empowering business leaders to scale their ventures locally and internationally.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta country managing partner, said: “This year’s winners reflect both experience and forward-thinking innovation. Dr Muscat’s legacy in shaping Malta’s healthcare sector is undeniable, and it is an honour to see his entrepreneurial journey recognised on this global stage. Meanwhile, Stefan Farrugia’s commitment to AI-driven transformation is positioning Eunoia as a leader in the digital economy. My congratulations to all the 2025 finalists − their dedication and perseverance have been truly inspiring. Best of luck to Dr Muscat and Mr Farrugia in Monaco!”

Kevin Mallia, EY Malta consulting lead and EOY programme lead, added: “The eighth edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards has once again brought together an exceptional group of business leaders. The judging process becomes more challenging every year, as Malta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to grow. I commend this year’s winners and look forward to seeing Dr Muscat represent Malta at EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year in June 2025.”

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards are supported by The Malta Chamber and Demajo Wines & Spirits.