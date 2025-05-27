Maltese supporters of Liverpool FC who travelled to the city to celebrate the team’s Premier League title victory saw jubilation turn to despair after a car rammed into a packed crowd, injuring dozens.

"It's unbelievable," journalist and Liverpool fan Liam Carter told Times of Malta.

Carter said he was just a few hundred metres from where the incident occurred.

“We realised something horrendous had happened. Just as the [club] bus drove past us, a swarm of police officers accompanying the bus rushed back. Initially, I heard someone uttering ‘someone’s fighting’; moments later this turned into a road traffic accident until the horrendous news was quickly confirmed that someone drove into a crowd of supporters,” he said.

Several Maltese witnessed the devastation; however, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said no Maltese nationals have yet contacted the ministry for assistance.

“We are closely following yesterday’s tragic incident in Liverpool,” they said.

Maltese nationals who may need assistance in case of such emergencies while abroad, or their relatives, may contact the ministry’s Consular Services on +356 22040000 or consular.foreign@gov.mt.

Tens of thousands turned out in torrential rain for what should have been jubilant celebrations to see the northwest English side's victory parade.

But minutes after fans saw the bus carrying the Liverpool team pass by Water Street, a car rammed into the packed crowd celebrating, leaving 27 people hospitalised, including two who were seriously injured.

Liam Carter was among the many liverpool supporters celebrating the team's premier league victory. Photo: Liam Carter

Four children were among those hurt, including one seriously.

UK police said they were ruling out terrorism as a motive.

Carter said he saw people “stretchered into ambulances, with forensics quickly setting up an inflatable tent on Water Street."

The site was still closed off on Tuesday morning, he added.

“Prior to this despicable act, the city was brewing with love, elation and fraternity. It breaks my heart to see the very same streets which I had walked some time before and were filled with people of all ages, nationalities and good vibes cordoned off with police tape."

The liverpool victory parade before the ramming. Photo: Liam Carter

'It was amazing to be in the city'

Like Carter, Elly Zammit Deguara was celebrating the Liverpool victory when chaos erupted.

“We booked tickets and hotels almost a year ago, because we knew Liverpool could win the league,” said Zammit Deguara, who travelled with her 72-year-old mother and other members of her family.

“We arrived on Saturday and on Sunday we went to the stadium to take in the atmosphere before watching the game at The Three Graces, a pub that’s only a street away from where it happened,” she said.

Zammit Deguara watched the parade pass by on Monday from the window of the pub, which belongs to a family friend.

“So many people from all over the world were on the streets in Liverpool outfits. It was so amazing to be in the city.”

After the parade passed, Zammit Deguara decided to go down the street and soak up the atmosphere.

Elly Zammit Deguara (centre) and her family had booked tickets to liverpool almost a year ago. Photo: Elly Zammit Deguara

“But when I went down, I got caught in the crowd that was all rushing to take the train after the bus passed. It was hard to get back, and at first I thought to move with the crowd and come back round through Water Street (where the attack took place), but eventually thought better of it.”

“I pushed my way back to the pub and that’s when I learned what had happened,” she said.

Zammit Deguara said she soon began receiving frantic calls and messages from Malta asking if she was okay.

“From everyone singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and feeling so jubilant to absolute horror and devastation,” she said.

“Today the city is eerily quiet,” Zammit Deguara, speaking from Liverpool, told Times of Malta. “Now all I’m thinking about is getting back home to my kids,” she said.