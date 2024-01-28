Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hailed “fantastic” Victor Osimhen for the African footballer of the year’s tireless performance as the Super Eagles beat Cameroon 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

“He didn’t score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy,” Portuguese coach Peseiro said following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals, but Osimhen set up the first and his remarkable running and pressing created constant problems for the Cameroon defence.

“Ask the opposition defenders how much they suffered. The first goal, he created the goal. He is fantastic for our team,” Peseiro added.

