Jurors at the trial of a 29-year-old man accused of attempted murder on Monday visited the apartment where the incident allegedly took place.

Daniele Vitale, from Palermo, is undergoing trial by jury after he allegedly stabbed Mirko Basile on September 29, 2018. He denies the charges.

On Monday, Basile took the witness stand and recounted how he was repeatedly stabbed in his bed after complaining to his flatmate that he was not letting him sleep.

Basile had been sharing the apartment at St Julian’s with Vitale and two other housemates.

After the alleged victim’s testimony, the jurors were taken to St Julian’s to see the apartment where the incident took place.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the trial.AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonnet are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing for the accused.