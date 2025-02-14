Marathon sim racer Justin Mifsud is preparing for a second 24-hour challenge to raise more funds for the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

After raising €3,071 in his first 24-hour solo marathon, Mifsud is now hoping to double the sum at his next attempt on March 29.

“This event is more than just a race, but it’s to show the power of sim racing as a force for good. Beyond its role as a hobby or training tool, sim racing has become a platform for community, education, and philanthropy," Mifsud said on Friday.

He added that his mission exemplifies how virtual motorsport can inspire generosity and make a real-world impact.

Racing solo for 24 hours demands focus, physical stamina, and mental performance. In his first race, Mifsud completed over 700 laps, finishing 6th despite battling sleep deprivation and muscle cramps.

This time, he is determined to push even harder, both on the track and in his fundraising efforts.

He is inviting teams of 2-5 drivers to join the event, either from home or at World Pro Racing’s facility at Montekristo Esate. The race will be streamed live on social media, allowing viewers to follow his journey in real-time.

Donations can be made via SMS or during the live broadcast, with every euro going directly to Puttinu Cares, a foundation supporting families facing serious health challenges.