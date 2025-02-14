Updated 12.30pm: adds PN reactions

The St George’s Square master plan in Gozo will “create more problems” instead of solving those that currently exist, the Victoria parish said in a scathing criticism of the government's plan for the area.

“This is not a master plan, but a plan that strips the people of their rights,” the parish said in a statement.

“No one was consulted on this so-called ‘master plan,’ and the result is clear—rather than solving existing problems, it will only create more! This is a master plan that proposes the impossible if not outright contradicting Transport Malta’s own policies,” the parish, led by Father Joseph Curmi, said.

Fr Curmi has been a vocal critic of tables and chairs taking up the square, particularly over their hindrance of church functions like funerals.

The parish, which is responsible for the Gozitan basilicas, said that funerals and weddings will not be able to happen in the Victoria church if the master plan is implemented.

Following protests, the Lands Authority filed plans to regulate the take-up of tables and chairs in the popular Victoria Square.

The plans were filed late last year but were made available to the public recently. They show that roughly half of the square will be dedicated to tables and chairs.

A spokesperson for the Lands Ministry said the application will provide adequate space for tables and chairs but will also “respect the historic urban space of Pjazza San Ġorġ.”

“The published design provides a clear distinction between the area of tables and chairs and the public space as indicated in the proposal,” they said.

The Lands Ministry spokesperson said the application is still in its early stages and is subject to revisions following discussions.

The parish, however, was critical of the government’s “master plan.”

They said the master plan proposes that ambulances, hearses, and wedding cars pass through a narrow side road leading to the church, Triq il-Karità.

“That is impossible,” the parish said.

“This road has a bottleneck where vehicles of a certain size cannot pass. This means that if this master plan goes through, funerals, weddings, and ambulances will no longer have the right to enter Pjazza San Ġorġ,” they said.

A proposal to pedestrianise one of the main roads leading to the church would further hinder ambulances and hearses from entering the area.

“Today, it is already difficult to get through due to abusive occupation, and if it becomes pedestrian-only, it will be impossible.”

The parish also said that the government’s plans do not propose policies to regulate umbrellas and tents in the square, which create an “eyesore” because of their different shapes and colours.

“Why doesn’t it (the master plan) propose policies that help shop owners comply with regulations instead?” they asked.

The parish said that the Lands Authority has not spoken with the parish over the issue.

“Despite meetings, emails, and even a direct request from the Gozo Minister, the Lands Ministry has done nothing. We asked what the procedures are for funerals and weddings to access the places they have a right to—and nothing!”

They said the parish has tried to meet Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in the last few days.

“Even Clint Camilleri offered to coordinate it. So far—no response!”

They said any plan for the area must come with enforcement of that plan.

“Today, not even the authorities agree on who is responsible, and the public ends up running from one office to another, struggling and paying for what is rightfully theirs!”

“Thankfully, the Local Council, the police, and Transport Malta have tried on their own initiative to find a solution. However, no serious direction has ever been given.”

PN: Serious and transparent discussion necessary

The shadow minister for Gozo, Alex Borg, and the shadown minister for planning and lands, Stanley Zammit, on Friday called for a "serious and transparent discussion" on the future of St George's Square.

They urged the government to listen to all stakeholders and "ensure a balance between the rights of business owners, the preservation of public spaces, and the needs of the community".

In its statement the PN said the masterplan would aggravate the problems in the square.

As the masterplan would effectively blocking hearses, wedding cars and emergency vehicles, it showed a "complete lack of respect and consideration for the needs of families involved in such sensitive occasions."

"The Government is ignoring the voice of the community and pushing forward a plan that does not reflect the needs of the people,"the PN said.