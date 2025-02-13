A driver of a karozzin (horse-drawn carriage) was fined two thousand euros by a court after he was caught outside during prohibited hours exposing his horse to the August sun.

The accused, Gerald Cutajar, was reported by TV show host and animal rights activist Moira Delia who took a video of the incident.

In August 2021, Delia was driving through Rabat next to Imdina when she spotted the carriage at 1.15 pm.

According to the law, no karozzin is allowed to be outside on the street from July 1 to August 31 between 1.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

Since the legislation came into effect in July 2019, owners could be fined up to €65,000 if they breach the regulations.

Cutajar testified that he was nearing the end of his shift at 12.55 pm when the passenger he was driving around asked him to stop at the nearest bank to withdraw money.

To verify his claim, Cutajar argued that CCTV footage shows that he was near an ATM at the time. Delia verified this.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo's judgement noted how Cutajar did not deny that he was taking his horse out after hours.

The rules are clear: the horse should not have been out in the sun at that time, the court said.

Therefore, last November, Farrugia Frendo fined Cutajar two thousand euros that he must pay witin a year. The court did not revoke Cutajar's licence as the infringement was not severe enough.

“Most people give up because of the lengthy court process and the fact that you have to show your face,” Delia said whilst reflecting on a two-year court battle.

Delia encouraged people not to be discouraged from reporting these incidents and hoped that moving forward, karozzin drivers would respect these rules.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted.