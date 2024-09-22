Residents' groups and activists took to the streets of Valletta on Sunday afternoon to protest the take-up of public pavements by businesses.

Around 50 people marched through the capital during a busy lunchtime sitting, waving placards with slogans including "no pavements no vote", "where is the balance" and "the pavement of the citizens".

The march was accompanied by percussionists from protest group Banda Graffiti, who banged drums and blew whistles.

Every few minutes, the activists - and the accompanying percussion - halted to call out slogans directed by a megaphone-wielding activist at the front of the group.

They chanted slogans including "pavements for the people" and "squares of the citizens... pavements of the citizens".

As the activists marched, they were often forced to walk up to two-abreast, hemmed in by the chairs and tables they were protesting.

Tourists and lunchtime diners gazed on at the action, capturing videos and photos of the march as waiting staff looked on with a mixture of bemusement and annoyance.

One proprietor seemed visibly angry as a woman from the group walked on top of vacant tables outside his business.

Despite their seeming rancour at the action, business owners declined to comment on the protest, however.

Addressing activists outside the Lands Authority building at the end of the march, Moviment Graffiti member Josef Florian Micallef called business use of public pavements a "huge national problem".

He said that despite sending proposals for addressing the problem to several government entities five months ago, "we did not even receive any form of acknowledgement."

Protesters insist pavements should not be taken up by tables and chairs. (Chris Sant Fournier)

Dismissing a series of "master plans" put forward by authorities, Micallef said residents and activists were "not impressed" by such plans and warned of further action.

"We started quietly but now we will escalate... We will not stop protesting," he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela came in for particular criticism, with Micallef saying "if he has time to meet Mel Gibson, he has time to meet residents."

Slamming the Lands Authority, the Planning Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority, Micallef said authorities were "not incompetent, but accomplices of this abuse."

Speaking to Times of Malta, ADPD party leader Sandra Gauci said "the anger of the people is growing... They've had enough."

Describing the use of pavements by businesses as "bullying" and "a cancer", Gauci said anger at the issue had grown after a busy summer tourist season.

"We can have businesses respecting the people, but there has to be a balance - which there isn't at the moment."

Speaking before the march, Attard resident Raylene Abdilla said she wanted to see business interests balanced with residents' needs.

"We need to take a stand against overdevelopment and greed," she said.

This is not the first time activists have taken to the streets of Valletta in protest against chairs and tables.

In April, residents gathered in the capital to protest what they said was the private sector’s excessive take-up of public space.

And last month, the issue came to a head when - not for the first time - an ambulance was delayed reaching a patient when chairs and tables blocked it's route.

The incident prompted a removal of the street furniture the next day as part of an enforcement action led by the local council.

But the issue of tables and chairs is not limited to the capital.

In April, activists occupied tables and chairs outside a restaurant in the main Mellieħa Square, protesting what they said was part of an "illegal landgrab" by its proprietors.

While activists have berated authorities for what they say is a lack of action on the issue, some entities have taken action.

Last year, Marsascala local council asked the Lands Authority to demarcate areas where restaurants and cafes can place street furniture, and to act on illegalities.

And in March, the Ombudsman renewed an appeal to regularise outside catering areas after an incident involving an ambulance similar to that in August.

Sunday's protest was organised by Moviment Graffitti, Sliema Residents Association, Residenti Beltin, Marsaskala Residents Network, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura, Residenti Melliħin, Residenti San Pawl il-Baħar and Marsaxlokk Heritage Group.

Activists walked from outside the MUŻA museum on Merchants Street to the Lands Authority building housed in the Auberge De Baviere