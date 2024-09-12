Top actor and Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson is in Malta for discussions in connection with a potential film project.

The Australian actor, who was behind classic films like Braveheart and Lethal Weapon, is among an 11-member team scouting Malta following an invitation by the Malta Film Commission.

Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed Gibson and the production team on Wednesday to discuss an upcoming production.

Times of Malta is informed that Gibson is scouting for locations to film the sequel to 2004's The Passion of the Christ, which he co-wrote, produced and directed.

The new film Resurrection is expected to bring together several actors of the original cast of The Passion of Christ, featuring Jim Caviezel and Francesco De Vito. Reports say the film will be shot in Israel, Morocco and Italy.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Abela said Gibson noted the strides made by the film industry in Malta.

Questions about the five-day visit have been sent to the Malta Film Commission.

Gibson was one of the most successful Hollywood stars of the 1980s and 1990s. He has been nominated three times for an Oscar - winning two in 1996 (Best Director and Best Picture) for Braveheart and nominated in 2017 for best director for Hacksaw Ridge.