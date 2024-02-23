Top athletes, dignitaries and hundreds of mourners paid their last respects on Friday to Kenya’s world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation’s athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral in the Rift Valley village of Chepkorio.

