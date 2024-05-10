Franklin Micallef, of Kerċem, will be ordained priest by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at the Victoria Cathedral on May 24 at 6.30 pm.

A prayer vigil will be held at the amphitheatre of Villa Rundle on May 23 at 8 pm, followed by adoration and prayer at the seminary chapel in Victoria between 10 pm and 7 am.

The prayer vigil and the ordination will be aired on www.youtube.com/dioceseofgozo and www.facebook.com/gozodiocese. The ordination will also be televised on UTV and Xejk TV and broadcast on Radju Marija 102.3FM.

Micallef, born on July 22, 1998, of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great parish church of Kerċem, attended Peter Paul Grech primary school and then the seminary in Victoria.

He furthered his studies at the Sir Michelangelo Refalo institute and then moved to the major seminary to prepare himself for the priesthood, following various experiences in different parishes, including a missionary experience with a group of youths in Guatemala.