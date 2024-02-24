Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles, has agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension ESPN reported on Friday.

Citing Kerr’s agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports, ESPN said the deal will make Kerr the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more annually, but also holds the title of team president.

Kerr’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season. The new deal will take him through the 2025-26 campaign at $17.5 million per season.

