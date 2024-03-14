Kite Group is launching Il-Monument tal-Ħelsien, Mintoff u l-abbozzi tad-disinji ta’ Agius by Lino Bianco at the President’s Palace in Attard on March 15.

The bilingual publication includes the original concept drawings and sketches of the Freedom monument in Vittoriosa by artist Anton Agius. The monument as executed is completely different from the preparatory works. The author discusses the monument’s style and the relationship between Agius and former prime minister Dom Mintoff.

The title will be launched at the President’s Palace in Attard. Copies are available from www.kitegroup.com.mt and leading bookstores. For more information, call 9993 2592.