KM Malta Airlines said on Monday it had been forced to cancel Tuesday flights to Milan Linate because of a ground handling staff strike at the Italian airport.

Passengers due to fly on KM624 and KM625 on May 28 have been transferred to the following flights operating on May 29:

KM624 operating between Malta and Milan Linate, departing at 12.45pm local time on Wednesday.

KM625 operating from Milan Linate, departing at 3.35pm local time on Wednesday.

More information on 2135 6000, Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm.

Passengers who have booked their flight directly with KM Malta Airlines and prefer a monetary refund can contact the airline.