Mohammed Kudus scored two stunning goals as West Ham thrashed Freiburg 5-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday, where they will be joined by AC Milan and Benfica.

The Hammers trailed 1-0 from the first leg but beat Freiburg twice in the group stages and quickly went about making amends for defeat in Germany a week ago.

Lucas Paqueta turned home a corner at the far post before Jarrod Bowen blasted home to turn the tie around before half-time.

