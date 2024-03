Birkirkara have completed their championship defense with a spectacular victory over second-place Swieqi United to clinch their 12th Assikura Women’s League title.

Heading into this match, a point was enough for Birkirkara to seal the title but the Stripes put on a commanding showing, flexing their muscles in the most important game of the season.

The Stripes have now won seven domestic titles in a row, one shy from matching Hibernians’ record of eight set between 1998/1999 and 2005/2006.

More details on SportsDesk.