The Labour Party's head of communications has resigned, for undisclosed reasons.

Ronald Vasallo was appointed to the role in 2020, a few weeks after Robert Abela was elected leader of the Labour Party and appointed prime minister. It is understood he will remain in the role until the elections for the party's two deputy leaders in mid-September.

Vassallo declined to comment.

He is among a slate of PL and government officials who have left the prime minister's side in recent weeks.

A few days after June's European Parliament election results, the PL's deputy leader for party affairs, Daniel Micallef, said he would be leaving the role.

Glenn Micallef resigned from Chief of Staff late last June before he went on to be nominated as Malta's European Commissioner.

Last week, the prime minister's advisor, Aleander Balzan, also resigned.

Sources in the Labour Party have described feeling alienated following June's election, adding that divided opinion about the way forward has hurt morale.

"Many in the party are taking a step back," one party delegate said.