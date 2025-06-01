The Labour Party is trying to damage morale in the Nationalist Party to cover up its own internal problems, according to party leader Bernard Grech.

Grech was speaking in Żejtun as part of a whistle-stop tour of PN clubs across the country during a PN fundraising marathon on Sunday.

“Everyone knows the Labour Party is doing its best to break our morale and disrupt our work,” Grech said.

“Why? Because the Labour Party has serious internal issues. It has problems with governance, leadership and has lost its social soul. It is doing everything to break us, but we will continue to be focused on the people.”

Last week, PN accused Labour of spreading a rumour that Grech would resign over the weekend, with the party describing it as ‘fake news’.

Tax pledge

Grech reiterated the PN’s pledge to remove tax on the first €10,000 of income on part-time and overtime work, which he said had received a lot of positive feedback.

He also spoke on how last week PN councillors in each locality requested that a carrying capacity study be carried out in their respective town, to see how much development was feasible without diminishing residents’ quality of life.