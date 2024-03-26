The Last Supper table at the Oratory of St Dominic’s Priory in Valletta comes to life every year. It was first set up by the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament in 1784, with the main objective being to share the food on display among poor families after Good Friday.

The St Dominic parish priest would select 12 people to represent the 12 apostles during the Last Supper, who would first have their feet washed during the ceremony on Maundy Thursday and then receive the food to take home with them.

On the table, there are 13 plates, some displaying rice, other different shapes of pasta, while most feature milestones from the archconfraternity’s history, such as the coat of arms of Inquisitor Mgr Pietro Duzzina, who in 1575 established the archconfraternity.

Among the plates of rice depicting the various apostles is that of Judas Iscariot. The plate is made out of 30 individual areas of rice, coated in a silver colour, depicting the 30 pieces of silver the apostle received for betraying Jesus. The main seat at the centre of the table depicts Christ’s place. Christ’s plate features the Holy Eucharist.

About 80 kilos of rice are used to make up all the plates on display. Other food items include a variety of nuts and fresh fruit, mostly oranges, wine, Maltese loaves and traditional apostles’ bread rings.

The oratory is considered to be one of three treasures of baroque architecture in Malta, the other two being the Jesuit oratory in Valletta and the oratory of the Blessed Crucifix in Senglea. One of the treasures to be found in the oratory is the sedan chair, which used to belong to Grand Master Ramon Perellos, who was a benefactor of the archconfraternity.

The Last Supper table will be open for the public from today, until Good Friday. Opening hours are today and tomorrow from 9am until noon and between 4 and 8pm; Maundy Thursday from 9am to noon and from 4 until 10pm and on Good Friday from 9am until noon and between 4 and 6pm.