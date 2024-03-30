GŻIRA UNITED 2-0 MĠARR UNITED

Lucas Macula 81, Thaylor 90.

Mġarr United’s fairytale FA Trophy run ended at the quarter-final stage as Gżira United put aside their own problems to eliminate the third-tier side 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

It took a labouring Gżira until the 81st minute to lead through substitute Lucas Macula but the 1973-finalists made their superiority count with a second goal courtesy of Thaylor in injury time.

Gżira dominated the first half, with Jackson Mendoza hitting the foot of the post after 25 minutes.

