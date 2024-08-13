Foreign women were being brought to Malta and forced into prostitution by members of a human trafficking ring arrested in a series of police raids on Monday.

The women were coerced into coming to Malta from Latin American countries and then forced to engage in prostitution either in brothels or in locations chosen by clients, such as their apartments, police sources said.

Eleven arrests were made in Malta. All those arrested are Maltese, except a man and a woman who are Romanian.

Police believe that the mastermind behind it all is 36-year-old Luke Farrugia, known as "tal-beret", sources told Times of Malta. Farrugia is known to the police and has faced similar charges in the past.

The other arrested individuals were allegedly scheduling appointments for the women, managing the brothels, and driving the women to their appointments.

Farrugia was arrested in Gżira by members of the police force's Special Intervention Unit. Other raids were made in St. Paul's Bay, Siġġiewi, Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Żebbuġ and Senglea.

In the raids, police seized expensive watches and cars as well as a 'considerable' amount of cash, according to a statement.

The Criminal Investigation Department, Financial Crimes Investigation Unit, the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit, and the Asset Recovery Bureau were involved.

Sexual exploitation is one of the predominant forms of abuse that human trafficking victims in Malta face.

In 2022, police and Aġenzija Appoġġ identified 14 foreign trafficking victims, 12 for sexual exploitation.