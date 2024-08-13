Eleven people are under arrest after an anti-people smuggling operation by the police.

The arrests were made in various parts of Malta on Monday and followed weeks of information and intelligence-gathering, the police said.

The operation was led by the Vulnerable Victims Squad and the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit.

Raids were carried out in Birkirkara, Gżira, St Paul's Bay, Siġġiewi, Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Żebbuġ and Senglea. Eight men and one woman, all Maltese, were arrested along with a man and a woman from Romania.

A "considerable" amount of cash as well as valuable items were seized, the police said.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia Is holding an inquiry.