The president and prime minister on Wednesday highlighted Malta’s concern over stability in the Middle East, as the country’s leaders exchanged New Year’s greetings with the diplomatic corps.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono kicked off the day’s activities in Valletta in the morning, meeting with ambassadors at the Grand Master’s Palace, marking the first time in her presidency that she exchanged New Year’s greetings with them.

Referring specifically to the Middle East, Spiteri Debono reiterated Malta’s calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, underlining the devastating impact ongoing fighting has on civilians.

“Malta remains deeply preoccupied with the situation in the Middle East. Escalating tensions in the region not only pose a significant threat to international peace and security but are also responsible for the infringement of human rights and atrocities which - on a daily basis - are being inflicted on civilians."

“We will persist in calling for an immediate ceasefire, for all hostages to be released and for humanitarian access to reach conflict zones.”

She also said it was essential to achieve a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, which is grounded in the core principles of the United Nations Charter and respects the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Unity among all EU Member States and strengthened cooperation with global partners will be critical to sustain support for Ukraine and to prevent further escalation,” she said.

“I mention these specific conflicts as they are the closest to our shores, remaining mindful of the many other conflicts which are the cause of so much human suffering each day.”

Spiteri Debono said Malta’s international mission is founded on the active pursuit of peace and social progress among all nations and this priority is born out of a society that “values dialogue, cherishes diversity, and seeks solutions through consensus”.

“This is enshrined in our own Constitution, where the declaration of our neutrality does not impede us from being active members of international society, or from working towards peace, security, and social justice,” she said.

“Rather, this neutrality is a strong declaration that Malta shall in no way be a threat to the sovereignty and security of any other nation.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela exchanging New Year's greetings with ambassadors in Malta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

‘Civilians deserve the protections of international law’

Prime Minister Robert Abela similarly raised concerns about the Middle East conflict when greeting the diplomatic corps at the Auberge de Castille.

While reflecting on Malta’s work in several international fora, including at the UN Security Council and the OSCE, Abela said that Malta - together with its international partners - must continue to strive for peace in the region.

Malta, he said, has not relied on words alone. When it comes to Ukraine, for example, Malta provided financial contributions and in-kind assistance, supported medical facilities, de-mining initiatives, and education reintegration programs.

The country has also calle for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as the unconditional release of all hostages.

“The ceasefire in Lebanon is an encouraging step in the right direction and we hope that it will continue to hold for the benefit of the Lebanese and Israeli people alike,” Abela said.

“However, we are deeply concerned about the potential for additional instability in the wider Middle East.”

Speaking about recent events in Syria, the prime minister also said that while these have sparked hope for a better future, it must be ensured that the political process in Syria is now “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned”.

“Malta will continue to use all the means at its disposal, working with our international partners, to emphasise the need for immediate, unhindered, and unimpeded humanitarian access in and to conflict zones worldwide,” he said.

“Civilians everywhere deserve to enjoy the protections offered by international law, including the laws of war.”

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech welcoming members of the diplomatic corps to the Dar Ċentrali. Photo: PN

‘Malta could be at the forefront of international peace efforts’

In an afternoon meeting with ambassadors at the PN’s Dar Ċentrali, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said the PN believed Malta had what it takes to be at the forefront of international peace efforts.

“As Maltese, we have always made a valuable contribution in international matters, as we did recently when we led the resolution on the Middle East and brought to the discussion table the dangers of rising sea levels resulting from climate change,” he said.

Grech said that it was important to remain vigilant about developments in neighbouring countries, including the crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and what path Syria will take following the fall of the Assad regime last October.

He also extended good wishes to US President-elect Donald Trump and expressed his anticipation of further strengthening the already good bilateral relations with the United States.