The Prime Minister reiterated Malta's call for a ceasefire in the Middle East during a bilateral meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The two met while in Cyprus for the MED9 summit, and among others, they discussed peace and security in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said Robert Abela spoke of Malta's good relationship with Jordan and said he was grateful for the country's attempt at facilitating talks for the de-escalation of tension in the region.

He reiterated Malta's call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

Abela said Malta agreed the EU should support Jordan, especially since the country was providing refuge to several people who had fled their war-torn country.

Abela was accompanied by MP Carmelo Abela.