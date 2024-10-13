Lebanese official media said an Israeli air strike Sunday had destroyed a mosque in the war-torn south, the latest attack as Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country in recent weeks.

"At around 3.45am (1245 GMT) enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike targeting the old mosque in the centre of the village of Kfar Tibnit, completely destroying it," the National News Agency reported.

Village mayor Fuad Yassin told AFP the village, located about eight kilometres from the border, had lost a beloved site that brought people together.

"It was a significant place because families used to gather in the square right next to it on special occasions," Yassin said, adding that the mosque was at least 100 years old.

A year of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza war escalated into an all-out conflict on September 23.

Israel's intense bombardment campaign has killed more than 1,260 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of official figures, and displaced upwards of one million people, Lebanese officials said.

A picture shows the damage a day after an Israeli airstrike targeted the marketplace of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 13, 2024. Israeli warplanes hit a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh. Photo: AFPA picture shows the damage a day after an Israeli airstrike targeted the marketplace of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 13, 2024. Israeli warplanes hit a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh. Photo: AFP

