Ahead of the inaugural performance of a new musical Ċetta from Valletta, which will run until October 20 at the Manoel Theatre, Esther Lafferty talks to producer and director HERMANN BONACI to find out more about the production.

“I’m very excited to be producing Ċetta from Valletta,” says Hermann Bonaci, who is best known as the star and producer of popular TV sitcom Simpatiċi.

“It’s something that has been on my mind for many years. I love musicals and although for a long time I was too busy appearing in and producing TV drama, I knew that one day I would turn Paul Arnaud’s famous song into a musical!”

Bonaci’s uncle, Oscar Lucas, was one of Malta’s great entertainers and he used to sing the song Ċetta from Valletta at any opportunity.

Thirty years ago, Bonaci had some sheet music for the song in an envelope that was given to him by Mro Dominic Galea and that was it – no storyline, no script, no lyrics for the rest of the musical. When he stopped working in TV two years ago, he felt it was a great time to return to the theatre.

“I love musicals and after the success of Żeża tal-Flagship last year, I knew it was time,” he said.

“I grew up in Valletta: my parents and grandparents were all from Valletta. My grandfather owned the Café Premier in Republic Square in the 1940s/1950s. I remembered his tales of those days and thought up a storyline which centred around a young woman working in Strait Street who really wanted to sing in the Premier.”

The cast includes Frida Cauchi as Aunt Carmen, among others.

Back then, Bonaci recounts, Strait Street was the heart of the city’s sleazy nightlife. By contrast, at that time, Café Premier was the only prestigious nightclub and singing there was a real achievement.

“My story is a feel-good romantic comedy as Ċetta follows her dream, and scriptwriter Frida Cauchi turned my idea into lines – in Maltese – brilliantly to bring the characters alive on stage,” he says.

Ċetta – played by Laura Bruno – is a graceful, joyful girl with a twinkle in her eye and a sense of fun, and everyone in Valletta loves her.

My grandfather owned the Café Premier in Republic Square in the 1940s/1950s. - Hermann Bonaci

As she moves from singing in Strait Street to the Premier, she makes friends with everyone along the way, from sailors to neighbours. And along with her dear friend Rita (Maria Bonaci), she falls in love with Ċensu (Jeremy Grech), a waiter at Café Premier.

“But that’s just part of the story!” Bonaci continues.

“Ċetta was brought up by her uncle and aunt because her mother died giving birth. Nobody seems to know who her father is, and everybody says he ran away – but perhaps that’s not the truth. Come to the show and you will find out!”

The cast also includes Jeremy Grech as Ċetta’s love interest Ċensu, Ishmael Grech as Pawlu, and a rich mix of veteran actors and new talent.

The cast includes Cauchi as Aunt Carmen, Jeremy Grech as Ċetta’s love interest Ċensu, Ishmael Grech as Pawlu, and a rich mix of veteran actors and new talent. Bonaci himself has a small role as Ċetta’s uncle, Uncle Duminku.

In total, nearly 50 people are involved on stage, in addition to the back-stage crew, and the show is packed with cheerful singing and dancing, although there are some sadder scenes.

In addition to the title song, there are 17 new songs for a nine-piece band live on stage and buckets of brass for a blues and jazz flavour.

“Reflecting the charming colourful nature of the show, we have dozens of bright and colourful costumes,” says Bonaci. “Many people in Malta were poor in the 1950s but Valletta was different as people there had jobs in night clubs and bars, and could afford to buy decent clothes, full skirts and stylish suits, and jeans were becoming fashionable.”

On stage, impressive painted sets take the audience from Ċetta’s bedroom and the old-fashioned steps and gallerias of the streets of Mandraġġ, via the Premier, to a palazzo in Sliema, and office of a noble, Baron Carlo.

And with the Manoel Theatre providing a spectacular gold and glitzy ambience for this heart-warming foot-tapping light entertainment, Ċetta from Valletta promises a spectacular night out.

Ċetta from Valletta is playing at the Manoel Theatre until October 20. For more information and to buy tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/cetta-from-valletta/.