LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 145-144 in a NBA double overtime classic on Saturday.

James, defied his status as the oldest player in the league at 39, scoring 36 points with 20 rebounds and 12 assists in his 48 minutes on court.

Curry, the 35-year-old two-time MVP, finished on the losing side despite an outstanding performance scoring 46 points with seven assists.

Four-time MVP James settled the game by sinking his two free throws with just a second remaining on the clock.

The Warriors grabbed the one-point lead thanks to a superb 28-foot, three-point jumper from Curry with 5.2 seconds left.

